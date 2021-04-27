WAYNE — Services for Joan M. Marr, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
She died Monday, April 26, 2021, at her residence at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Gilbert P.A. Splittgerber, 92, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Ot…
STANTON — Services for Jeanette F. (Pohlman) Weatherholt, 82, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Lois Urwiler, 85, St. Edward, formerly of Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Troy Watson will officiate. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery.
NELIGH — Private graveside services for Curtis D. Waterbury, 80, Neligh, are planned.
CROFTON — Services for Sharon Roberts, 77, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died suddenly at her residence on Monday, April 26, 2021.
NORFOLK — Services for Lavera L. Roemhildt, 88, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Virgil M. Bayne, 95, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. He died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Embers Assisted Living in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Jean M. Potts, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
