OSMOND — Services for Joan M. Koehler, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Osmond.
Joan Koehler died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
1934-2023
Joan Marjorie (Hoffman) Koehler was born on Oct. 20, 1934, on a farm southwest of Osmond to Walter and Marie (Weeder) Hoffman. She attended School District 34 for five years, St. Mary’s at Osmond for three years and Osmond High School, graduating in 1952. She attended college at the C.E. School of Commerce, receiving a secretarial diploma. She was employed as a secretary at Beatrice Foods Co. in Norfolk and was a secretary to the Civil Service Commission of Norfolk.
Joan married Donald Koehler on Sept. 25, 1960, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After their wedding, they made their home in the McLean area and began working side by side on the farm, raising their four children, Mark, Jean, Debby and Paul, and running Osmond Livestock.
Her days were spent with many activities. Joan raised both laying hens, broilers and ducks. She tended a huge garden and canned many items from it. She wasn’t afraid of hard work, and she enjoyed being on the farm.
Activities outside of the farm included being a member of the “Willing Workers Club” of McLean. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. She spent many years teaching Sunday school and was a long-standing member of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She also quilted with the church ladies for a few years.
Joan was an avid reader going through many libraries of books. She whipped through countless word search puzzles. Joan liked to put puzzles together and even appreciated a little help now and again. She valued the time spent with the love of her life, traveling and seeing the countryside. She spent a lot of time on her flowers and plants with a special affection for roses.
Joan instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of faith in God, family, respect and love. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her face lit up whenever she saw her “babies.” She helped raise them all and would not have done it any other way.
Joan was so kind and caring and would help anyone no matter what. She only saw the good in everyone and never uttered an unflattering word toward anyone.
She entered God’s eternal keeping at the Osmond Care Center on Jan. 21, 2023, at the age of 88.
Joan is survived by two daughters, Jean Moreno of Omaha, Debby (Kent) Schuettler of Osmond: a son, Paul (Robin) of Osmond and daughter-in-law Alicia Plambeck of Yankton; grandchildren: Justin, Jared and Heath Koehler, Rob Everett, Sarah Goldman and Joe Moreno, Wyatt, Paige Schuettler and Kelly Mansfield, Tiffany Gansebom, Kelsey Lackas and Kendyl Timmerman; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers Dwaine (Delores) Hoffman, Dennis Hoffman of Gretna and David (Cindy) Hoffman; sisters Sister Patricia Hoffman of Elgin and Margaret (Peg) Petersen of Georgia; brother-in-law Marlin Holmes, Texas; sister-in-law Mardell Koehler; and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald; son Mark; her parents; brother Jim Hoffman; and sisters Rolanda Johnson, Clarice Joy and Rose Marie Holmes; brothers-in-law Darwin Johnson, Loren Petersen, Paul Swing, Bill Joy and Arlan Koehler; and sister-in-law Marilyn Hoffman.
Organist for the service will be Lori Koehler. Congregational hymns will be “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” “Nearer, My God To Thee,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Here I Am Lord.”