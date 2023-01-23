 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joan Koehler

Joan Koehler

OSMOND — Services for Joan M. Koehler, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Osmond.

Joan Koehler died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

1934-2023

Joan Marjorie (Hoffman) Koehler was born on Oct. 20, 1934, on a farm southwest of Osmond to Walter and Marie (Weeder) Hoffman. She attended School District 34 for five years, St. Mary’s at Osmond for three years and Osmond High School, graduating in 1952. She attended college at the C.E. School of Commerce, receiving a secretarial diploma. She was employed as a secretary at Beatrice Foods Co. in Norfolk and was a secretary to the Civil Service Commission of Norfolk.

Joan married Donald Koehler on Sept. 25, 1960, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After their wedding, they made their home in the McLean area and began working side by side on the farm, raising their four children, Mark, Jean, Debby and Paul, and running Osmond Livestock.

Her days were spent with many activities. Joan raised both laying hens, broilers and ducks. She tended a huge garden and canned many items from it. She wasn’t afraid of hard work, and she enjoyed being on the farm.

Activities outside of the farm included being a member of the “Willing Workers Club” of McLean. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. She spent many years teaching Sunday school and was a long-standing member of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She also quilted with the church ladies for a few years.

Joan was an avid reader going through many libraries of books. She whipped through countless word search puzzles. Joan liked to put puzzles together and even appreciated a little help now and again. She valued the time spent with the love of her life, traveling and seeing the countryside. She spent a lot of time on her flowers and plants with a special affection for roses.

Joan instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of faith in God, family, respect and love. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her face lit up whenever she saw her “babies.” She helped raise them all and would not have done it any other way.

Joan was so kind and caring and would help anyone no matter what. She only saw the good in everyone and never uttered an unflattering word toward anyone.

She entered God’s eternal keeping at the Osmond Care Center on Jan. 21, 2023, at the age of 88.

Joan is survived by two daughters, Jean Moreno of Omaha, Debby (Kent) Schuettler of Osmond: a son, Paul (Robin) of Osmond and daughter-in-law Alicia Plambeck of Yankton; grandchildren: Justin, Jared and Heath Koehler, Rob Everett, Sarah Goldman and Joe Moreno, Wyatt, Paige Schuettler and Kelly Mansfield, Tiffany Gansebom, Kelsey Lackas and Kendyl Timmerman; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers Dwaine (Delores) Hoffman, Dennis Hoffman of Gretna and David (Cindy) Hoffman; sisters Sister Patricia Hoffman of Elgin and Margaret (Peg) Petersen of Georgia; brother-in-law Marlin Holmes, Texas; sister-in-law Mardell Koehler; and many nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald; son Mark; her parents; brother Jim Hoffman; and sisters Rolanda Johnson, Clarice Joy and Rose Marie Holmes; brothers-in-law Darwin Johnson, Loren Petersen, Paul Swing, Bill Joy and Arlan Koehler; and sister-in-law Marilyn Hoffman.

Organist for the service will be Lori Koehler. Congregational hymns will be “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” “Nearer, My God To Thee,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Here I Am Lord.”

Tags

In other news

Gale Jones

Gale Jones

ROYAL — Services for Gale Jones, 66, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Private inurnment will be in Royal Cemetery.

Allan Zeitz

Allan Zeitz

Services for Allan A. Zeitz, 77, Fairmont, Minn., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont.

Joann Koehler

Joann Koehler

WAUSA — Memorial services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Mary Ann Crabb

Mary Ann Crabb

NORFOLK — Services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Mary Ann Crabb died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Barbara Bach

Barbara Bach

LAUREL — Barbara J. Bach, 78, Coleridge, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Judith Gilmore

Judith Gilmore

NORFOLK — Memorial service for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Delbert Potter

Delbert Potter

EWING — Memorial services for Delbert F. Potter, 82, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. Inurnment will be in Ewing City Cemetery at a later date.

Kathleen Napier

Kathleen Napier

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Napier, 63, Madison, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Ewing City Cemetery in Ewing.

Daniel Wiedenfeld

Daniel Wiedenfeld

HARTINGTON — Daniel G. Wiedenfeld, 49, Hartington, died suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Wiedenfeld Bin Site in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara