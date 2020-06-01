COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Joan Kay

Joan Kay

NORFOLK — Services for Joan L. Kay, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

She died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

1935-2020

Joan was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Grand Island, to John and Simone (Rigby) Goettsche. She attended Duchesne College in Omaha.

In 1955, Joan married Robert Hathaway in Grand Island. The couple was blessed with four children: Vivian, Barbara, David and John. The couple later divorced.

On Jan. 30, 1966, Joan married Jerry Kay in Grand Island. The couple was married for 44 years. Jerry passed away on May 13, 2010.

Joan worked as an executive secretary in Grand Island for 21 years before going in to the restaurant business. She owned the Villa Inn for 13 years, then Johnnie’s Steakhouse in Columbus and finally Bruno’s Lounge and Restaurant.

Joan enjoyed painting, her crafts, her book club, her card club and spending time with her children and all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Vivian Marr of Omaha, Barbara (Terry) Lichtenberg of Norfolk, David (Joni) Hathaway of Norfolk and John (Colleen) Hathaway of Yuma, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Sharon) Goettsche of Columbus; a sister, Susie (Terry) Lerdall of Elwood; and sisters-in-law Jean Caudill and Marilyn Beyersdorf.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Jerry; her sister, June Celmer; a great-grandson; brothers-in-law Gary Caudill and Ray Beyersdorf; and a nephew, Michael Beyersdorf.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

V. Donald Carr

TILDEN — Services for V. Donald Carr, 70, Elgin, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tom Hagemann

Tom Hagemann

MEAD — Services for Tom Hagemann, 76, Mead, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. James Catholic Church in Mead. Burial with military rites will be in the St. James Cemetery in Mead.

JoAnn White

NORFOLK — Services for JoAnn White, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Chris Squire and the Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Alfred Koops

Alfred Koops

BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Alfred Koops, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.

Harvey Ridgeway

Harvey Ridgeway

WINSIDE — Graveside services for Harvey J. Ridgeway, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 of Norfolk and the U.S. Navy …

Joan Kay

Joan Kay

NORFOLK — Services for Joan L. Kay, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.

Derald Larsen

Derald Larsen

CARROLL —  Graveside services for Derald A. Larsen, 77, St. Lawrence, S.D., formerly of Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll. The Rev. Linda Mohr of the New England Congregational Church in Stanton will officiate.

Kerry Korth

Kerry Korth

HUMPHREY — Services for Kerry Korth, 59, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Private burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Harvey Ridgeway

NORFOLK — Public graveside services for Harvey J. Ridgeway, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside, with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 of Norfol…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-