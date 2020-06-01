NORFOLK — Services for Joan L. Kay, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
She died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1935-2020
Joan was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Grand Island, to John and Simone (Rigby) Goettsche. She attended Duchesne College in Omaha.
In 1955, Joan married Robert Hathaway in Grand Island. The couple was blessed with four children: Vivian, Barbara, David and John. The couple later divorced.
On Jan. 30, 1966, Joan married Jerry Kay in Grand Island. The couple was married for 44 years. Jerry passed away on May 13, 2010.
Joan worked as an executive secretary in Grand Island for 21 years before going in to the restaurant business. She owned the Villa Inn for 13 years, then Johnnie’s Steakhouse in Columbus and finally Bruno’s Lounge and Restaurant.
Joan enjoyed painting, her crafts, her book club, her card club and spending time with her children and all her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Vivian Marr of Omaha, Barbara (Terry) Lichtenberg of Norfolk, David (Joni) Hathaway of Norfolk and John (Colleen) Hathaway of Yuma, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Sharon) Goettsche of Columbus; a sister, Susie (Terry) Lerdall of Elwood; and sisters-in-law Jean Caudill and Marilyn Beyersdorf.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Jerry; her sister, June Celmer; a great-grandson; brothers-in-law Gary Caudill and Ray Beyersdorf; and a nephew, Michael Beyersdorf.
