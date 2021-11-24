You have permission to edit this article.
WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation with family present will begin an hour prior to services.

Joan Jensen died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1936-2021

Joan Sophia Jensen was born on Oct. 6, 1936, to Emmett and Hazel (Wickersham) Jacobson in Orleans. She was baptized in the Methodist church. She attended country school and graduated from Onawa Public High School. She studied at Iowa State University and Wayne State Teachers College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education.

Joan taught at Duncan Public School, Northeast Community College and the majority of her years at Winside Public High School.

While at Wayne State College, she met Robert Jensen. They were married Jan. 8, 1960, at Fremont. They lived in Columbus and Yutan and settled on a farm near Winside. After Robert’s passing in 2009, Joan moved to Norfolk.

Joan was a member of United Methodist Church in Winside. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and many other organizations through the years.

She is survived by three daughters and their families, Lori (Lonnie) Bermel of Sioux City, Lisa (Tim) Ryan of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Leah (Kevin) Marotz of Hoskins; grandchildren Derek (Desirae) and Allison Bermel, Adam (Ragen) Ryan, Logan (Kelsey), Landon and Lindsey Marotz; stepgrandchild Kerry Ryan; great-grandchild Phoenix Marotz; and stepgreat-grandchild Kevin Ryan; a brother, William (Rosemary) Jacobson and family of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Orville and Mary Lea Lage.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people donate to their own wishes.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

