Joan Irwin

AINSWORTH — Joan “Jo” M. Irwin, 88, Ainsworth, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett. Graveside memorial services will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Manuel Sandoval, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
FAIRBURY — LaRae M. Vawser, 88, Fairbury, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Gardenside Long Term Care.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Todd W. Lorenz, 42, Norfolk, will take place in Omaha with details to be announced at a later time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth H. “Ken” Wragge, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
CONCORD — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Beulah Kruse, 87, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Justin Hildebrand will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
MADISON — Services for Glen C. Osborn Jr., 87, Enola, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in the Osborn Cemetery south of Battle Creek. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary P. Bomar, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Scott Jensen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.