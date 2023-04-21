Joan Irwin

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night
through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night
through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Joan Irwin

AINSWORTH — Joan “Jo” M. Irwin, 88, Ainsworth, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett. Graveside memorial services will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Michael Uttecht

Michael Uttecht

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.

Manuel Sandoval

Manuel Sandoval

NORFOLK — Services for Manuel Sandoval, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

LaRae Vawser

LaRae Vawser

FAIRBURY — LaRae M. Vawser, 88, Fairbury, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Gardenside Long Term Care.

Todd Lorenz

Todd Lorenz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Todd W. Lorenz, 42, Norfolk, will take place in Omaha with details to be announced at a later time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth Wragge

Kenneth Wragge

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth H. “Ken” Wragge, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Lily Ellyson

Lily Ellyson

CONCORD — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Beulah Kruse

Beulah Kruse

CREIGHTON — Services for Beulah Kruse, 87, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Justin Hildebrand will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Glen Osborn Jr.

Glen Osborn Jr.

MADISON — Services for Glen C. Osborn Jr., 87, Enola, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in the Osborn Cemetery south of Battle Creek. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…

Mary Bomar

Mary Bomar

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary P. Bomar, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Scott Jensen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara