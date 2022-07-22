 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joan Hoffman

CLEARWATER — Services for Joan Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Joan Hoffman died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Memorials are suggested to Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Antelope Memorial Hospital and St. Croix Hospice.

Tags

In other news

Viola Doerneman

Viola Doerneman

FREMONT — Services for Viola C. Doerneman, 97, Bellevue, formerly of Fremont and Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Dave Adams

Dave Adams

Services for David “Dave” Adams, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Kober Funeral Home, 402 E. Main St., in Vermillion, S.D. Graveside services with military rites will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Katherine Perrigan

Katherine Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Will Perrigan will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Wilma Guhlke

Wilma Guhlke

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Wilma Guhlke, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Joshua Hoffart

Joshua Hoffart

Services for Joshua S. Hoffart, 19, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Good News Church in Omaha.

Durean Volk

Durean Volk

Durean A. Volk, 57, Houston, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home in Houston.

Loren Carroll

Loren Carroll

STANTON — Graveside memorial services for Loren Carroll, 71, will be conducted with military honors at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

Nancy Villers

Nancy Villers

NORFOLK — Nancy Villers, 80, Norfolk, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Florence Peters

Florence Peters

WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Florence Peters died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara