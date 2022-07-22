CLEARWATER — Services for Joan Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Joan Hoffman died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Memorials are suggested to Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Antelope Memorial Hospital and St. Croix Hospice.
FREMONT — Services for Viola C. Doerneman, 97, Bellevue, formerly of Fremont and Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Services for David “Dave” Adams, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Kober Funeral Home, 402 E. Main St., in Vermillion, S.D. Graveside services with military rites will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Will Perrigan will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Wilma Guhlke, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
Services for Joshua S. Hoffart, 19, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Good News Church in Omaha.
Durean A. Volk, 57, Houston, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home in Houston.
STANTON — Graveside memorial services for Loren Carroll, 71, will be conducted with military honors at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Nancy Villers, 80, Norfolk, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Florence Peters died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.