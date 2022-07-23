CLEARWATER — Services for Joan J. Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, with a 7 p.m. wake at the church in Clearwater.
Joan Hoffman died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Antelope Memorial Hospital and St. Croix Hospice.