Joan Hoffman

Joan Hoffman

CLEARWATER —  Services for Joan J. Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. wake at the church in Clearwater. Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements.

1923-2022

Joan passed away peacefully and with a smile on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Joan was born to Gaylord and Prudence Albright on Aug. 22, 1923. She attended school and graduated from Page High School with the class of 1941 and attended the University of Omaha.

On June 22, 1946, she married her life partner, Omer J. Hoffman, in Colorado. To this union a daughter, Mary Hollis (Holly) and a son, Gregory, were born. Joan spent her life nurturing, loving, reading, writing, talking, provoking, challenging, daydreaming, imagining, writing poetry, writing letters, writing columns and tutoring.

Many knew Joan’s Northeast Nebraska perspective through her “Over the Corral Fence” columns which she wrote for over 50 years. She was a well-known Nebraska poet. Voice of the Plains, an audio cassette series, was released in 1989. Her chapbook, “Call Me By My Real Name” was published in 1997. Her poetry and essays have been included in the anthologies: “Leaning into the Wind: Women Write from the Heart of the West,” “Graining the Mare,” “The Logan House Anthology of 21st Century American Poetry,” “Times of Sorrow, Times of Grace,” “The Untidy Season: An Anthology of Nebraska Women Poets.”

The Nebraska Library Association Mari Sandoz Award was awarded to Joan in 2006. In 2007, “Collection,” a gathering of her many past and current poems and verse, was published. If you were lucky enough to receive a letter from Joan, it ignited a heartfelt response and a friendship was born.

Joan was active in the Antelope Arts Council, co-chairperson of the Summer Solstice celebration, lifelong member of St. Theresa Parish in Clearwater, active in Catholic women’s groups and a die-hard Democrat.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Hollis (Holly) Troup and Gregory (Mary Jo) Hoffman of Clearwater; six grandchildren, Dimitry (Justine) Troup, Alexandra (Carsten) Vogt, all of Germany, Mendie Jo and (Jordan) Welu of Boston, Mass., Patrick and (Cathy) Hoffman of Bozeman, Mont., Nicholas (Brittany) Hoffman of Clearwater, Mara Troup (Matt Ohzourk significant other) of Chicago, Ill.; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Omer; sisters Dorothy, Inez and LaVonne; and brothers Melvin and Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials may be given to the family of Joan J. Hoffman for future designation or Hospice of St. Croix, Arbor Care Center Neligh and Antelope Memorial Hospital.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

