 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joan Hansen

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Creighton.

Joan Hansen died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Tags

In other news

Joan Hansen

Joan Hansen

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.

Mary Andersen

Mary Andersen

NORFOLK — Services for Mary A. Andersen, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mary Ann Andersen died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Marvin Pospisil

Marvin Pospisil

NORFOLK — Services for Marvin R. Pospisil, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marvin Pospisil died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

C. Robert Nelson

C. Robert Nelson

C. Robert Nelson, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Carriage Crossing in Champaign, Ill. Bob was born on Dec. 21, 1933, in Fremont, to the late C.W. Nelson and Helen (Gnuse) Nelson. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1951 and earned an associate degree at Norfol…

Janice Teadtke

Janice Teadtke

NIOBRARA — Public visitation for Janice Teadtke, 83, Niobrara, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Joseph and Betty Quinn

Joseph and Betty Quinn

STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals–Stanton is in charge…

Donna Knapp

Donna Knapp

CLEARWATER — Services for Donna Knapp, 87, Clearwater, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at United Methodist Church in Neligh, with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Clearwate…

Estella Mangelsen

Estella Mangelsen

PIERCE — Private memorial services for Estella M. Mangelsen, 71, Pierce, will be at a later date. Estella Mangelsen died at her residence in Pierce.

Rose Marie Brabec

Rose Marie Brabec

CLARKSON — Services for Rose M. Brabec, 88, Clarkson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara