Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and
Gage.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and
exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
If fires develop, they will be difficult to contain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Joan Hansen

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Creighton.

Joan Hansen died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

1944-2022

Joan I. (Brandt) Hansen, daughter of John and Florence Brandt, was born Nov. 27, 1944, at Creighton. She attended Creighton Public Schools and St. Ludger Academy.

On Jan. 28, 1963, Joan was united in marriage to Raymond Hansen at Center. They were blessed with three children, Kevin, Rodney and Jody.

Joan lived in the Brunswick area. She was a loving mother and a cook at numerous places.

Joan was a member of Brunswick Congregational Church.

Joan is survived by her children, Rodney and Cindy (Kiichler) Hansen of Norfolk and Jody Hansen of rural Neligh; two grandchildren, Brandi (Adam) Crawford of Norfolk and Brandon (Shelby) Hansen of Okinawa, Japan; one great-granddaughter, Melanie Crawford; and siblings Betty Hinrichs of Creighton, Doris Sedivy of Walthill, Barb Boubin of Clarkson and Jim (Lois) Brandt of Blackforest, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence Brandt; spouse Ray; a son, Kevin; her brothers, Derlin and Charles; and her sisters, Shirley and Rena.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

