WEST POINT — Services for Joan Hagedorn, 85, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point with a Christian Mother’s and Catholic Daughters rosary at 1 p.m. and a VFW Auxiliary 4912 Service at 4 p.m., followed by a vigil. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
She died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
Memorials may be directed to the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Endowment.
1934-2020
Joan Mary Hagedorn was born on March 14, 1934, in West Point, to Joseph and Gertrude (Kreikemeier) Diekemper. She attended Guardian Angels School in West Point, graduating in 1952.
On Aug. 3, 1955, she was united in marriage to Edmund Hagedorn at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point.
Joan worked at the IGA Grocery Store, was a nurse aide at St. Francis Memorial Hospital, worked at St. Joseph’s Retirement Community and babysat in her home for 40 years.
Joan was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, its guild, Christian Mother’s, Catholic Daughters and the VFW Auxiliary Post 4912, where she had served as president and held other offices.
She enjoyed playing cards at the Sunshine Senior Center, sewing, baking, traveling to see family and friends, spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include her children, Jan and Michael Auten of Lincoln, Dorothy Knight of Norfolk, Mark and Loretta Hagedorn of West Point, Diane and John Rasmussen of West Point, Jerry Hagedorn of Wayne, Dan and Lana Hagedorn of West Point and Donna and Kevin Kort of Blue Hill; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Roberta Hagedorn of West Point; a brother, Leo and Joey Diekemper of West Point; and sisters-in-law Pat Diekemper of Wichita, Kan., and Marjorie Hagedorn of West Point.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Edmund on Jan. 30, 2019; a son, David in March 1978; a brother, Joe B. Diekemper; three brothers in infancy, Alfred and a set of twins; and a son-in-law, Russ Knight.
A luncheon at the Nielsen Community Center will follow the burial.