Joan Fredericksen

AINSWORTH — Services for Joan B. Fredericksen, 90, of Long Pine will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Hoch Funeral Homes in Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Facial coverings will be required for those attending the visitation and services.
She died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her home in Long Pine.