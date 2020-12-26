Joan Chilvers

PIERCE — Private graveside services for Joan R. Chilvers, 93, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, were Saturday, Dec. 26, at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol officiated. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Cottonwood House Assisted Living in Columbus.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1927-2020
Joan Ruth Chilvers was born on Jan. 28, 1927, in McPherson, Kan., to Walter and Edna (Lewis) Myers. She attended grade school in Dodge City, Kan., until the family moved to Galva, Kan. She then attended and graduated from Galva High School in 1944.
Joan attended and graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor of science degree in 1948 and taught school in Moundridge, Kan.
She married Duane Clyne in 1945, and to this union, they had two daughters, Diana and Sharon. Joan and Duane later divorced.
Joan later married William Chilvers on Dec. 20, 1963, at Federated Church in Columbus, and to this union, they had four children: Dick, Virginia, Mary Sue and Heather. William died on Aug. 6, 2011.
Joan was a guidance counselor at Pierce High School in the early 1970s, retiring in 1977. Joan then became a story teller in the area schools and libraries for 20 years. She loved telling stories to all the children.
She was a member of the United Church of Christ (Congregational) in Pierce, where she played the organ for 17 years, and she was a long-time library volunteer. She also belonged to the Nebraska Teachers Association.
Joan is survived by her children, Diana (Warren) Kuhl of Columbus, Sharon Cornelius (Carl Bosland) of San Diego, Calif., Charles Richard (Lisa) Chilvers of Shreveport, La., Virginia Kinley of Lake Tahoe, Calif., Mary Sue (Sam) Shada of Loveland, Colo.; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Bill Chilvers; her parents, Walter and Edna Myers; and a daughter, Heather Chilvers.
