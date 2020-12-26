You have permission to edit this article.
Joan Chilvers

Joan Chilvers

PIERCE — Private graveside services for Joan R. Chilvers, 93, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, were Saturday, Dec. 26, at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol officiated. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

She died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Cottonwood House Assisted Living in Columbus.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1927-2020

Joan Ruth Chilvers was born on Jan. 28, 1927, in McPherson, Kan., to Walter and Edna (Lewis) Myers. She attended grade school in Dodge City, Kan., until the family moved to Galva, Kan. She then attended and graduated from Galva High School in 1944.

Joan attended and graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor of science degree in 1948 and taught school in Moundridge, Kan.

She married Duane Clyne in 1945, and to this union, they had two daughters, Diana and Sharon. Joan and Duane later divorced.

Joan later married William Chilvers on Dec. 20, 1963, at Federated Church in Columbus, and to this union, they had four children: Dick, Virginia, Mary Sue and Heather. William died on Aug. 6, 2011.

Joan was a guidance counselor at Pierce High School in the early 1970s, retiring in 1977. Joan then became a story teller in the area schools and libraries for 20 years. She loved telling stories to all the children.

She was a member of the United Church of Christ (Congregational) in Pierce, where she played the organ for 17 years, and she was a long-time library volunteer. She also belonged to the Nebraska Teachers Association.

Joan is survived by her children, Diana (Warren) Kuhl of Columbus, Sharon Cornelius (Carl Bosland) of San Diego, Calif., Charles Richard (Lisa) Chilvers of Shreveport, La., Virginia Kinley of Lake Tahoe, Calif., Mary Sue (Sam) Shada of Loveland, Colo.; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Bill Chilvers; her parents, Walter and Edna Myers; and a daughter, Heather Chilvers.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfunerchapel.com.

In other news

Kimmera Stahlecker

Kimmera Stahlecker

NORFOLK — Services for Kimmera D. Stahlecker, 32, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Vera Schrantz

Vera Schrantz

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Vera M. Schrantz, 89, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.

Joseph Reinert

Joseph Reinert

WAYNE —  Services for Dr. Joseph V. “Joe” Reinert, 65, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Roger Hauf

Roger Hauf

WISNER — Roger Hauf, 56, Pilger, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Gary Vogt

Gary Vogt

NORFOLK — Services for Gary R. Vogt, 83, Randolph, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gladys Meisinger

Gladys Meisinger

NORFOLK — Services for Gladys M. (Bostelmann) Meisinger, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at The Meadows.

Dale Binder

Dale Binder

WEST POINT — Services for Dale E. Binder, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.

Shirley Renner

Shirley Renner

MADISON — Memorial services for Shirley A. Renner, 89, Parker, Colo., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Darlene Schroeder

Darlene Schroeder

LAUREL — Private services for Darlene A. Schroeder, 95, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara