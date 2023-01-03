WAUSA — Services for Joan G. Cautrell, 76, Magnet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Tabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist and the Rev. Jim Kramper will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.
Joan Cautrell died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
1946-2022
Joan was born on May 26, 1946, in Laurel to Clarence Henry and Helen Irene (Puntney) Vock. She grew up in Coleridge and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1964. Joan then attended the Lincoln School of Commerce for two years, studying bookkeeping and office management.
She worked for the Lincoln Stock Exchange prior to her marriage to James Willard Cautrell on April 17, 1968, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. She and Jim moved to North Platte, where Joan worked for the North Platte Telegraph newspaper from 1968 to 1969. They lived in Winner, S.D., for a few years, where she sold clothing and then moved to Hartington in 1973.
She worked part time at the VFW Club. In 1976, they moved to Newcastle, where she worked for Terra Chemical as the office manager. Joan also sold Tupperware since 1991. Joan and Jim then moved to Magnet in 1988.
Joan was a member of the Coleridge American Legion Auxiliary and very active in CEC (Christians Encounter Christ). Her faith was always a priority in her life and was the core of who she was, along with her family.
Joan couldn’t go anywhere without running into someone she knew and had to give them one of her famous hugs before they left. She also enjoyed selling Tupperware and going to different events and seeing repeat customers year after year.
Joan loved camping, sewing, quilting and attending her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s events through the years.
Joan is survived by her spouse, Jim of Magnet; three children, Janet (Rodney) Newton of Laurel, Jaime Andersen of Wausa and Jason (Anja) Cautrell; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: John (Laura), Nevaeh and Soma Newton of Osmond, Julia and Jurnee Newton of Laurel, Jarrett Andersen of Lincoln, Jessica Andersen of Wausa, Jayden, Landon and Lucas Cautrell of Box Elder, S.D.; three sisters, Jacie (Terry) Burbach, Julie (Shane) Murphy of Grand Island, Jean (Jim) Salsbury of Lincoln; sister-in-law Karen Vock of Sioux City; brother-in-law Milton Peterson of Omaha; Barb Leapley of Meadow Grove, Leroy (Nelda) Cautrell of Coleridge, Denny (Janet) Cautrell of Gainesville, Fla., Ronald (Valerie) Cautrell of Winside, Tammy (John) Kortum of Lincoln and Pam Vogt of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Helen Vock; brother James Vock; sister Joyce Peterson; nephew Jeff Vock; and in-laws Clifford and Laurie Cautrell.
Pallbearers will be Bob Scheel, Mike Block, Dave Varilek, Francis Verilek, Pat Clausen, Aaron Truex and Stan Wemhoff. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Joan’s nieces and nephews, the Class of ‘64 Gals, The Newcastle Gang and CEC family.
A luncheon will precede the burial.