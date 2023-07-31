Joan Carson

 Skip to main content
PILGER — Joan (Hill) Carson passed away early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. She was just nine days shy of her 95th birthday.

Joan is survived by her loving son, Mark Carson, and his spouse, Kimberly; granddaughter Rachel (Carson) Nelson; great-grandson Elias Nelson; and her brother, Pete Faubel. Joan was preceded in death by the love of her life, spouse Kenneth Carson; grandson Jonathan Carson; and brothers Howard Hill and Duane Hill. Joan lived a long life full of love, laughter and adventure.

Born Frances Joan Hill on July 18, 1928, on the Mortimer Ranch in southwest Stanton County to parents Harry Lee (Jack) Hill and Olga Linnea Chapman, and known by her friends and family as “Joan,” she grew up in Stanton and Pilger, spending her childhood on farms where her father worked as a farmhand.

Joan was the oldest of three children born to Harry and Olga. Her two younger brothers, Howard and Duane, were often looked after by their older sister. Olga later remarried to George Faubel, with whom she had son, Pete.

Joan went to Pilger High School, where she met Kenneth (Ken) Carson. Ken was walking by Joan’s house one day and spotted Joan sitting on the front porch. It was love at first sight. He persisted in asking until Joan agreed to a date. They went to a movie and dancing in Wisner and were inseparable forever after.

On July 27, 1946, Ken and Joan married in Reno, Nev., and moved to Oakland, Calif., where Ken found work at the Albers Milling Company.

Joan worked as a bookkeeper at the J.I. Case Co. Ken and Joan lived in California for five years when Ken heard from his parents that the Pilger Milling Company was for sale. Recognizing an opportunity to move back near family and own his own business, Ken scraped together their savings to buy the mill, and Ken and Joan moved back to Pilger in 1951. Ken and Joan owned the mill until Ken’s retirement in 1995.

In December 1955, Ken and Joan welcomed son Mark David into their lives. Mark was a beloved son to the pair and grew up in Pilger, graduating from Wisner-Pilger High School in 1974.

Mark married Kimberly Kay Rathke from Wisner in 1981, and they had two children together, Rachel Leah and Jonathan David. Mark and Kim live in Loveland, Colo.

Ken and Joan loved to travel and see the world together. From ski trips to Colorado, camping adventures in Canada, a trip to Hawaii and a cruise in Alaska, they made many wonderful memories together, and with their son, Mark, over the 63 years that they were married until Ken’s death in 2009.

Joan was a sweet, caring and thoughtful person. She was much loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be at the Pilger Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger. Casual attire is encouraged for this celebration of Joan’s life.

