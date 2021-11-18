WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
Joan Benson died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
1954-2021
Joan Claire Rosberg, daughter of Spencer Rosberg and Gladys Rosberg (Olson), was born April 9, 1954, in Bloomfield. She attended Wausa Public Schools and Wayne State College.
Joan was married to Steven Ellis Benson on Aug. 17, 1975, at Golgotha Lutheran Church. Three children were born to them: Jennifer, Rachel and Luke.
Joan lived in Wausa, Sheridan, Wyo., Alexandria, S.D.; Sioux City, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, S.D. Joan owned and operated four restaurants in Sioux City after her 20-year teaching career. She had a great sense of adventure, enjoyed the outdoors, playing cards and spending time with her spouse, children and grandchildren.
Joan was a member of Golgotha Lutheran Church and other Missouri Synod churches. She was involved in the lives and activities of her large immediate and extended family. She was a beloved spouse, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Survivors include spouse Steven Benson; children Jennifer Ford (Chris), Rachel Benson-Geiver (Luke) and Luke (Kristiana) Benson; six grandchildren, Mckenzie Ford, Sierra Ford, Weston Ford, Liam Benson, Emmett Benson and Sawyer Benson; and five brothers, Paul Rosberg of Wausa, Arthur Rosberg of Creighton, Carl Rosberg of Wausa, Marvin Rosberg of Norfolk and John Rosberg of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Spencer and Gladys Rosberg; sister-in-law Betty Rosberg; and two nephews, Reuben and Amos Rosberg.
She will be deeply missed.