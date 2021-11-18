You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joan Benson

Joan Benson

WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

Joan Benson died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

1954-2021

Joan Claire Rosberg, daughter of Spencer Rosberg and Gladys Rosberg (Olson), was born April 9, 1954, in Bloomfield. She attended Wausa Public Schools and Wayne State College.

Joan was married to Steven Ellis Benson on Aug. 17, 1975, at Golgotha Lutheran Church. Three children were born to them: Jennifer, Rachel and Luke.

Joan lived in Wausa, Sheridan, Wyo., Alexandria, S.D.; Sioux City, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, S.D. Joan owned and operated four restaurants in Sioux City after her 20-year teaching career. She had a great sense of adventure, enjoyed the outdoors, playing cards and spending time with her spouse, children and grandchildren.

Joan was a member of Golgotha Lutheran Church and other Missouri Synod churches. She was involved in the lives and activities of her large immediate and extended family. She was a beloved spouse, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Survivors include spouse Steven Benson; children Jennifer Ford (Chris), Rachel Benson-Geiver (Luke) and Luke (Kristiana) Benson; six grandchildren, Mckenzie Ford, Sierra Ford, Weston Ford, Liam Benson, Emmett Benson and Sawyer Benson; and five brothers, Paul Rosberg of Wausa, Arthur Rosberg of Creighton, Carl Rosberg of Wausa, Marvin Rosberg of Norfolk and John Rosberg of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Spencer and Gladys Rosberg; sister-in-law Betty Rosberg; and two nephews, Reuben and Amos Rosberg.

She will be deeply missed.

Tags

In other news

Bonnie Mohlfeld

Bonnie Mohlfeld

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Mohlfeld, 78, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Mohlfeld died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Lyle Herbolsheimer

Lyle Herbolsheimer

TILDEN — Services for Lyle Herbolsheimer, 94, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.

Linda Beam

Linda Beam

COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Kathryn Pehrson

Kathryn Pehrson

LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Shirley Brudigan

Shirley Brudigan

HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shirley Brudigan died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-

John Turpin

John Turpin

O’NEILL — Memorial services for John Turpin, 66, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will be at a later date in Hospers, Iowa.

Joseph Fuchtman

Joseph Fuchtman

CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Joseph Fuchtman died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Linda Beam

Linda Beam

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.

Robert Gansebom

Robert Gansebom

PIERCE — Services for Robert “Bob” Gansebom, 64, Fullerton, formerly of Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara