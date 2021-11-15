WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joan Benson died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
HARTINGTON — Services for Roger L. Eickhoff, 76, of Menifee, Calif., are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Roddy Smith, 66, Chaska, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Private burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Gene F. Weible, 68, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Fern L. Hetrick, 96, of Norfolk will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Burial will be in the Tilden City Cemetery, Tilden.
CLARKSON — Services for Rita Trojan, 94, of Clarkson will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Paul Albenesius officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Dorathea E. “Dory” Parks, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery in Alexandria, S.D.
COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carole L. Nelson, 70, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. …
NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marjean Shively died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her residence at Yankee Hill Village in Lincoln.