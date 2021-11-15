You have permission to edit this article.
Joan Benson

WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joan Benson died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Roger Eickhoff

HARTINGTON — Services for Roger L. Eickhoff, 76, of Menifee, Calif., are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Roddy Smith

LAUREL — Memorial services for Roddy Smith, 66, Chaska, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Private burial will be at a later date.

Gene Weible

NORFOLK — Services for Gene F. Weible, 68, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Fern Hetrick

NORFOLK — Services for Fern L. Hetrick, 96, of Norfolk will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Burial will be in the Tilden City Cemetery, Tilden.

Rita Trojan

CLARKSON — Services for Rita Trojan, 94, of Clarkson will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Paul Albenesius officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Dorathea Parks

PIERCE — Services for Dorathea E. “Dory” Parks, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery in Alexandria, S.D.

Linda Beam

COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Linda Beam died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Carole Nelson

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carole L. Nelson, 70, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. …

Marjean Shively

NORFOLK — Services for Marjean G. Shively, 93, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marjean Shively died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her residence at Yankee Hill Village in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

