MADISON — Services for Joan V. Arkfeld, 71, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. vigil.
Joan Arkfeld died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
1951-2023
Joan was born on Sept. 18, 1951, in Primrose, the daughter of Walt and Viola (Morris) Buettner. She was raised on the family farm just outside of Primrose. She graduated from Spalding High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from beauty school in Columbus. She moved to Omaha, where she worked as a beautician, a nurse aide and tended bar.
On Oct. 23, 1971, Joan married William “Bill” Arkfeld. Five daughters were born to this union.
They made their home in Omaha and Scottsbluff before moving to Madison in 1984. She worked as a beautician and operated a day care center prior to working at Dale Electronics.
After 25 years, Joan retired from Dale’s. Then she was employed at Short Stop and Whiskey River. She helped Bill with the Knights of Columbus fish fry events. She also served on the Madison Rescue Squad.
Joan enjoyed cooking, feeding the birds and attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was also a fan of the Huskers.
Joan is survived by her spouse; their daughters, Stacy (Jaycee Lorenson) Arkfeld of Lincoln, Jill (Eric) Belzer of Columbus, Shelly (Brad Hanson) Arkfeld of Wynot, Stephanie (Adam) Preister of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Chelsy Arkfeld of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ron (Diane) Buettner of Cedar Rapids, Marie Jenkins of Lincoln, Richard (Mary) Buettner of Columbus, Arnie (Shari) Buettner of Albion, Bob (Janet) Buettner of Hickman, Patty (Rick) Kolm of Gretna; sisters-in-law MaryAnn Buettner of Cedar Rapids, Connie Arkfeld of Waverly and Anne Arkfeld of Phoenix, Ariz.; brothers-in-law Rich DeLong of Phoenix, Phil Arkfeld of Lawrence, Kan., Mike (Tanis) Arkfeld of Tucson, Ariz.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John Paul Buettner, Merlin Buettner, Harold (Janice) Buettner, Mark (Becky) Buettner and Jerry Buettner; brothers-in-law Dan Arkfeld and Ed Jenkins; and sisters-in-law Rose DeLong and Joy Arkfeld.
