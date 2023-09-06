Joan Arkfeld

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Central and Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...09/06/2023 6:00 AM until 09/07/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category) due to smoke has
been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope,
Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar,
Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon,
Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage,
Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard,
Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln,
Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe,
Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson,
Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Thayer,
Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler,
York from September 6, 6:00 am through September 7 12:00 pm.

During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Joan Arkfeld

Joan Arkfeld

MADISON — Services for Joan V. Arkfeld, 71, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. vigil.

Joan Arkfeld died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

1951-2023

Joan was born on Sept. 18, 1951, in Primrose, the daughter of Walt and Viola (Morris) Buettner. She was raised on the family farm just outside of Primrose. She graduated from Spalding High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from beauty school in Columbus. She moved to Omaha, where she worked as a beautician, a nurse aide and tended bar.

On Oct. 23, 1971, Joan married William “Bill” Arkfeld. Five daughters were born to this union.

They made their home in Omaha and Scottsbluff before moving to Madison in 1984. She worked as a beautician and operated a day care center prior to working at Dale Electronics.

After 25 years, Joan retired from Dale’s. Then she was employed at Short Stop and Whiskey River. She helped Bill with the Knights of Columbus fish fry events. She also served on the Madison Rescue Squad.

Joan enjoyed cooking, feeding the birds and attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was also a fan of the Huskers.

Joan is survived by her spouse; their daughters, Stacy (Jaycee Lorenson) Arkfeld of Lincoln, Jill (Eric) Belzer of Columbus, Shelly (Brad Hanson) Arkfeld of Wynot, Stephanie (Adam) Preister of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Chelsy Arkfeld of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ron (Diane) Buettner of Cedar Rapids, Marie Jenkins of Lincoln, Richard (Mary) Buettner of Columbus, Arnie (Shari) Buettner of Albion, Bob (Janet) Buettner of Hickman, Patty (Rick) Kolm of Gretna; sisters-in-law MaryAnn Buettner of Cedar Rapids, Connie Arkfeld of Waverly and Anne Arkfeld of Phoenix, Ariz.; brothers-in-law Rich DeLong of Phoenix, Phil Arkfeld of Lawrence, Kan., Mike (Tanis) Arkfeld of Tucson, Ariz.; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John Paul Buettner, Merlin Buettner, Harold (Janice) Buettner, Mark (Becky) Buettner and Jerry Buettner; brothers-in-law Dan Arkfeld and Ed Jenkins; and sisters-in-law Rose DeLong and Joy Arkfeld.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

