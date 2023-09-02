MADISON — Services for Joan V. Arkfeld, 71, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Joan Arkfeld died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
In other news
O’NEILL — Services for Christyl (Emme) Kelly, 46, Battle Creek, Iowa, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the O’Neill Methodist Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Paddock Union Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Cory Wettlaufer, 43, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of O’Neill, will be 10:30 am Friday, Sept. 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Carol A. Doorlag, 63, Wayne, died Tuesday Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
EWING — Services for Maurice S. Schindler, 83, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Ewing. The Rev. John Norman officiated. Inurnment was at St. Anthony Cemetery in Ewing.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Craig A. Nelson, 76, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Craig Nelson died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jimmie Boelter, 75, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jimmie Boelter died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Raymond D. “Ray” Hansen, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Army Nationa…
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dennis Stewart, 81, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
CROFTON — Marietta L. McFarland, 76, Crofton, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.