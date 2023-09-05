Joan Arkfeld

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy... WHAT...Air Quality Alert WHERE...Central and Eastern Nebraska WHEN...09/06/2023 6:00 AM until 09/07/2023 12:00 PM POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy ADDITIONAL DETAILS... An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category) to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category) due to smoke has been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, York from September 6, 6:00 am through September 7 12:00 pm. During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor activities and reducing the intensity of these activities. Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take it easier. During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange category) conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities. During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category, everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling. Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air quality may occur. Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3 Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff. Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency webpages and social media sites. By notifying the media and local health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.