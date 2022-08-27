 Skip to main content
 Courtesy

CLEARWATER — Services for Joan D. Allemang, 89, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Concordia Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Joan Allemang died on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

1933-2022

Joan (Klabenes) Allemang was born on May 29, 1933, on the family farm in the Grecian Bend District at Clearwater. She attended School District 16 first to eighth grade and graduated from Neligh High School in 1950.

She married Merle Allemang on June 20, 1954, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. To this union, five children were born. Except for one year they farmed at Wausa, they lived on a farm north of Clearwater.

She is survived by her children: Jack (Karen) Allemang of Clearwater, Dan (Joyce) Allemang of Henderson, Nev., twins Vickie Steskal (dear friend John Krieger) of Spencer and Vonnie (Joe) Brake of Michie, Tenn., and Nancy (Larry) Mosel of Orchard; two stepsons: Merlin (Elaine) Allemang of Salida, Colo., and William Allemang of Topock, Ariz.; grandchildren: Craig, Valerie, Philip, Justin, Lane, Jake, Rachelle, Jeremy, Nathan, Tyson, Drew, Jesse, Josh, Daniel, Jason, Kyle, Adam, Michael; numerous great-grandchildren; five sisters, Rena Wattles, June Hoffman, Sherry Snodgrass, all of Clearwater; Kathy (Don) Marshall of Fort Worth, Texas, and Carol Wolfe of Neligh; three brothers: George (Kay) Klabenes, Don (Lois) Klabenes and Marvin (Pam) Klabenes, all of Clearwater.

Preceding her death were her parents George and Harriet Louise (Huston) Klabenes; spouse Merle; a sister, Sharon; two brothers, Roy Lee and Raymond; a son-in-law, John Steskal; her in-laws, Viola and Bill Allemang; four brothers-in-law, Herb Wattles, Dwight Hoffman, Gary Snodgrass and Dale Wolfe; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Klabenes and Joyce Klabenes; grandson Brandon Blum; and great-grandson, Evan James Steskal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Concordia Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

CLEARWATER — Services for Joan D. Allemang, 89, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Concordia Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery.

