MADISON — Memorial services for Mary J. “Jo” Lux, 74, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Jo Lux died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church or the ESL Program at the Madison Public Library.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1948-2022
Mary Joan “Jo” Lux was born Jan. 21, 1948, in Valentine to Kenneth and Mary (Mitchell) Lux. She graduated from Valentine High School in 1965.
Jo earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1969 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Following her graduation, she taught in Petersburg for a short time before moving to Madison, where she taught kindergarten through 12th vocal music until retirement. She was music director for the high school musicals.
In retirement, Jo continued to serve the community, educating students in ESL and GED classes. She was a talented vocalist guitarist and pianist. Jo was an avid reader.
Jo is survived by her brother, Eldon “Jake” (Lynn) Lux; niece Kimberly (Joe) Scott; nephews Corbin (Lisa) Lux, Tucker (Lori) Lux and Tanner (Amelia) Lux, Lois Catherine Lux, mother of her niece and nephews; and niece Megan (Kevin) Fussel and nephew Logan (Katie) Talbo and dear friends, Jolene Ziebell and Jacquie Samway.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Kenneth.
