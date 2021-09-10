STANTON — Services for Jo Ann Buckendahl, 64, Kenesaw, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Jo Ann Buckendahl died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Premier Estates of Kenesaw.
SANTEE — Services for Ambrose “Sonny” Red Owl Jr., 70, Santee, will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial Hobo Creek Cemetery in Lindy.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Michael J. Smiley, 58, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Emmanuel Community Church in Bassett.
WAYNE — Services for Elaine D. Menke, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Shirley A. Volquardsen, 82, Laurel, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate.
PILGER — Memorial services for Russell L. Hauf, 61, Pilger, were Friday, Sept. 10, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Deb Valentine officiated with military honors.
WOODLAKE — Memorial services for Jimmie M. Howard, 62, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Woodlake. Jimmie Howard died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home in Ainsworth.
LAUREL — Services for Hazel L. Fritschen, 87, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Juline M. Gall, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Steven Jockens, 70, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Steven Jockens died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at his residence.