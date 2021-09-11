STANTON — Graveside services for Jo Ann Buckendahl, 64, Kenesaw, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate.
Jo Ann Buckendahl died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Premier Estates of Kenesaw.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary of Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1957-2021
Jo Ann was born May 1, 1957, in Norfolk to Melvon and Viola (Long) Vollbrecht.
In November 1975, Jo Ann married Richard Buckendahl. The couple was blessed with three children, Joe, Jeff and Mindy.
For many years, Jo Ann worked at Dale’s Electronics as a custodian. She enjoyed baking and cake decorating, flowers, animals and spending time with her family. She enjoyed a good joke and had a laugh that was contagious and filled the room.
She is survived by her children, Joe Buckendahl (Cheryl Jensen) of Omaha, Jeff (Mary) Buckendahl of Hoskins and Mindy Buckendahl (Joshua Nienaber) of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; sister Rose Ann (Terry) Daniel of Meridian, Idaho; sister Nancy (Dick) Hunt of Caldwell, Idaho; half brothers Don (Cindy) Vollbrecht of Norfolk and Ron Vollbrecht of Stanton; and sister-in-law Donna Vollbrecht of Stanton.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents and brother “Butch” Vollbrecht.