Jimmie Burrell Jr.

HASTINGS — Services for Jimmie L. Burrell Jr., 53, formerly of Hastings, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. The Rev. Jerome Wilson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Louisiana.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday with the family present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services, also at the funeral home.
He died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
1967-2021
Jimmie Lee Burrell Jr. was born in Monroe, La., to Jimmie Lee Burrell Sr. and Shirley Ann Burrell (Williams, Baker) and was the oldest of four descended siblings from Shirley and four descended siblings from Jimmie Sr.
Jimmie grew up in LeCompte, La. He loved to ride horses, fish, landscape and sing. He attended Rapides High School.
Jimmie’s oldest daughter, Jessica Burrell and Kiara (Kedy) Brown, were born in Louisiana. He then moved to Nebraska in the early 1990s, where he met and married Jeanna Burrell (Marquardt, Thomas). From that marriage, they had two daughters, Jena Burrell (Holmes) and Jameca Burrell. He lived in Norfolk and worked as a welder for Norfolk Iron & Metal and Affiliated Foods as a picker.
Jeanna and Jimmie were divorced. He then met and married Tonya Burrell (Boone). From that marriage, they had a daughter, Jasmine Burrell, and four stepchildren, Charles Trotter, Taraesha Cole, William Cole and Tamara Cole. They lived in Juniata, Omaha, Hastings and Shelton, where he worked and owned Burrell Landscaping.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his grandmother, Coreen Wells; grandfather Johnny Williams; father Jimmie Burrell Sr.; mother Shirley Ann Baker; daughter Jessica Burrell; granddaughter Baby Girl Burrell; and brother Timothy Burrell.
Survivors include his spouse, Tonya Burrell; daughters: Jena Burrell (Holmes), Jameca Burrell (Luis Sanchaz), Kiara Brown, Jasmine Burrell; brothers Ondraye (Angie) Williams, Courtney (Jade) Burrell, Terance (Ashley) Burrell, Adrian (Tamara) Thomas; sisters Lakaya Baker, Ashley Thomas, Adrina Thomas; grandchildren Micheal Warren, Mackenzie Brown, LuMina Sanchez and Grandson Burrell; and many loved nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
He was loved by so many and will forever be missed.
Thank you to the Buffalo County Response team, Buffalo Sheriff first responder, Good Samaritan Hospital and Livingston Butler Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.