CREIGHTON — Services for Jimmie Boelter, 75, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jimmie Boelter died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Tags
In other news
O’NEILL — Services for Christyl (Emme) Kelly, 46, Battle Creek, Iowa, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the O’Neill Methodist Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Paddock Union Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Fern Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Heath Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Eddy, 39, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Norfolk Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Dohmen officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Clarence C. Kramer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery.
CROFTON — Marietta McFarland, 76, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Crofton, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
HARTINGTON — Kelly G. Johnson, 50, Coleridge, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for longtime area physician, Dr. Leon “Hank” Handke, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion P…
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald F. Forslund, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Genevieve Hodge, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Genevieve Hodge died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.