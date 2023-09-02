WAYNE — Services for Jim L. Robinson, 85, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Jim Robinson died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Wayne Countryview Care in Wayne.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Carol A. Doorlag, 63, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
LINDY — Memorial services for Dennis Stewart, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial at a later date.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Craig A. Nelson, 76, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Interment will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Army National Guar…
CREIGHTON — Services for Gayle Neuhaus, 82, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gayle Neuhaus died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at her residence.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jimmie Boelter, 75, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jimmie Boelter died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Fern Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Heath Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Christyl (Emme) Kelly, 46, Battle Creek, Iowa, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the O’Neill Methodist Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Paddock Union Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jimmie Boelter, 75, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield with the Rev. Clare Gager officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Grimton Cemetery in Walnut.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Robert R. “Bob” Plisek, 81, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson.