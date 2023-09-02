 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jim Robinson

WAYNE — Services for Jim L. Robinson, 85, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Jim Robinson died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Wayne Countryview Care in Wayne.

In other news

Carol Doorlag

Carol Doorlag

WAYNE — Services for Carol A. Doorlag, 63, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Dennis Stewart

Dennis Stewart

LINDY — Memorial services for Dennis Stewart, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial at a later date.

Craig Nelson

Craig Nelson

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Craig A. Nelson, 76, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Interment will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Army National Guar…

Gayle Neuhaus

Gayle Neuhaus

CREIGHTON — Services for Gayle Neuhaus, 82, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gayle Neuhaus died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at her residence.

Jimmie Boelter

Jimmie Boelter

CREIGHTON — Services for Jimmie Boelter, 75, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jimmie Boelter died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Fern Zechmann

Fern Zechmann

NORFOLK — Fern Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Heath Services in Norfolk.

Christyl Kelly

Christyl Kelly

O’NEILL — Services for Christyl (Emme) Kelly, 46, Battle Creek, Iowa, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the O’Neill Methodist Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Paddock Union Cemetery.

Jimmie Boelter

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jimmie Boelter, 75, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield with the Rev. Clare Gager officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Grimton Cemetery in Walnut.

Robert Plisek

Robert Plisek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Robert R. “Bob” Plisek, 81, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara