O’NEILL — Memorial services for Jim Reicks, 75, O’Neill, will be at a later date in the spring.
Jim Reicks died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is handling the arrangements.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Jim Reicks, 75, O’Neill, will be at a later date in the spring.
Jim Reicks died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is handling the arrangements.
LAUREL — Services for Larry A. Stark, 76, Laurel, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.
MERNA — Services for Sharon K. Schmitz, 85, Merna, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Methodist Church in Merna. Inurnment will be at a later date in Merna.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, 82, of Creighton will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with the Rev. Bev Hieb officiating.
LAUREL — Services for Larry Stark, 76, of Laurel are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
O’NEILL — Services for Don Chohon, 89, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth M. Gerst, 100, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Donald H. Graves, 91, Commerce, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.