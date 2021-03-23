Jim Harmer

WAYNE — Services for Jim D. Harmer, 57, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.
CROFTON — Services for Philip V. Donner, 90, Crofton, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be the parish cemetery in Crofton. Military rites will be by Crofton American Legion Post 128.
WAYNE — Services for Monica J. Loberg, 89, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
COLUMBUS — Services for Helen Gerber, 96, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Federated Church in Columbus. The Rev. Edward Yang will officiate with burial in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Oma A. Jacobsen, 88, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died suddenly on Monday, March 22, 2021, at her residence.
SCRIBNER — Services for Karon M. Wragge, 71, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will be in the Hooper Cemetery.
Gaylen (Oscar) Stanley Stevens was born in Norfolk on Dec. 20, 1952. He grew up in Winside and passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Salem, Ore.
ATKINSON — Private services for Robert L. Prill, 90, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 Thursday, March 25, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Public graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Page Cemetery in Page. Military rites will be provided by Page American Legion Post 315.