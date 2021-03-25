CARROLL — Memorial services for Jim D. Harmer, 57, Carroll, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Carroll City Auditorium.
Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the auditorium.
He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1963-2021
Jimmie Don “Jim” Harmer was born May 27, 1963, in Broken Bow, the son of Donald Eugene and Doris Mae (Bowers) Harmer. In 1981, he graduated from the Wayne Carroll High School. He lived most of his life in the Carroll community with a short time in Norfolk.
He began farming on his own near Carroll. He later worked for Norfolk Rendering and then Great Dane (Timpte Trailers) in Wayne. In Carroll, he worked for TWJ Feeds and Frahm Construction and F & S Farms near Carroll.
Jim was a member of the Carroll United Methodist Church.
Jim is survived by his spouse, Sherri Harmer; children Josh (Amy) Harmer of Rapid City, S.D., Jamie (Harlan) Vogt of Norfolk and Jaret (Nicole) Harmer of Wayne; stepchildren Destiny Norris of Wayne, Sunday Brouhard of Sioux City and Elaina Brouhard of Littleton, Colo.; nine grandchildren; sister Jeanine (Doug) Chaney of Winside; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tracy Schultz (fiancée Rachel) of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Tom Schultz (fiancée Sabrina) of Blair and Hillary (Joe) Sims of Wayne; mother-in-law Karen Merchant of Wayne; father-in-law Donn Schultz of Ponca; aunts and uncle Arlene Wills of Winside and John (Darlene) Bowers of Wayne; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Doris; a grandson, Hunter Harmer; grandparents; a brother-in-law, Russell Longnecker; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to Jim’s family for later designation.