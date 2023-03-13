 Skip to main content
Jim Demerath

CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jim Demerath died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Randall Volquardsen

Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. A celebration of life for his family and friends will be at a later date.

Pauline Luttman

NORFOLK — Services for Pauline Luttman, 97, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Ruth Werner

BASSETT — Memorial services for Ruth E. Werner, 95, of St. Paul, formerly of North Loup, will be held at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of arrangements.

Cletus Becker

NORFOLK — Services for Cletus R. Becker, 93, of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals.

Eunice Wulf

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Eunice M. Wulf, 98, Ainsworth, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Eunice Wulf died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Azria Health Nursing Facility in Gretna.

Gayle Mrsny

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate.

Georgia Dopheide

BUTTE — Services for Georgia Dopheide, 92, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Richard Reiser will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Butte.

Rodney Schmidt

HARTINGTON — Services for Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, of St. Helena, are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

