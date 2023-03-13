CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jim Demerath died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. A celebration of life for his family and friends will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Pauline Luttman, 97, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Ruth E. Werner, 95, of St. Paul, formerly of North Loup, will be held at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Cletus R. Becker, 93, of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Eunice M. Wulf, 98, Ainsworth, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Eunice Wulf died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Azria Health Nursing Facility in Gretna.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate.
BUTTE — Services for Georgia Dopheide, 92, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Richard Reiser will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Butte.
HARTINGTON — Services for Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, of St. Helena, are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.