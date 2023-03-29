CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1953-2023
The service will be livestreamed on Jim’s page on brockhausfuneralhome.com.
Jim passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
James Edward “Jim” Demerath was born on Jan. 26, 1953, in Plainview to Edward Lawrence Demerath and Marguerite Julia (Frisch) Demerath. He grew up on the family farm west of Plainview and attended District 19 country school, St. Ludger Academy in Creighton and graduated from Plainview High School in 1971.
In high school, Jim was a leader, athlete and scholar. Always friendly and kind, Jim was voted senior class president and crowned homecoming king. He was a member of the National Honor Society, student council and football and basketball teams, lettering in both.
Jim was also active in 4-H, where an award-winning purebred Holstein calf named “Daisy” piqued his interest in becoming a dairyman.
Jim attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, returning home to the family farm to pursue his love of farming and dairy cattle. In 1976, Demerath Farms was formed.
On Sept. 1, 1973, Jim married Jane Naprstek at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Jim and Jane spent 49-½ years together and had four children: Stephanie, Bill, Tim and Molly.
Jim and Jane worked side by side through the years and were named Northeast Nebraska Farm Family of the Year in 2017. That same year, Jim’s innovative ideas brought the first robotic dairy to the state of Nebraska. Even though Jim had health problems in his final years, he still found a way to be a part of the farming operation. He could be found checking pivots or giving advice to Bill about something in the dairy. His faithful blue heeler dog could always be found at his side. It was easy to see that farming was Jim’s life.
Jim started his new life on Sept. 2, 2020, when he received a gift of new lungs at the University of Minnesota.
Jim was active in many community organizations. He was a member of the Associated Milk Producers and was an elected official from 1988 to 1995. He was a member of the Plainview Jaycees and St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Jim loved his family deeply and doted on his grandchildren. He was proud of all of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them in their activities. He loved to spend time with each of them, sharing stories and hugs.
Jim is survived by his loving spouse, Jane of Plainview; children Stephanie (Scott) Wortman of Creighton, Bill (Autumn Hoefer) of Plainview, Tim (Jennifer) of Overland Park, Kan., Molly (Shane) Burns of Norfolk and Tre (Claire) Morris of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Kurt, Derek, Bode and Maggie Wortman, Quinn Demerath, Whitney (Tyson) Sutton Zegars, Paiton and Kellan Hoefer, Liam Demerath, Maverick, Boston and Arabella Burns, and Braylon, Dominic and Gabriella Morris. He also is survived by his siblings: Marilyn Orr, Bob Demerath, MaryEllen (Mark) Bushfield, Marcia (Gill) Wright and Monica (Tom) Greer; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marguerite; his mother- and father-in-law, Willard and Dorothy Naprstek; brother-in-law, John Orr; and sister-in-law Cheryl Belz.