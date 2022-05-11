 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jim Casey

Jim Casey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Jim Casey died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

 1946-2022

James R. “Jim” Casey, son of John O. Casey and Ruth E. Heck, was born July 19, 1946, in Norfolk. He attended Burns High School and graduated with a business degree from Wayne State College.

Jim married Amy Trimble in 2009. He has two daughters, Daisy and Jessica, and one son, Matthew.

Jim lived his life between his hometown of Norfolk and his musical homes, Memphis and Nashville, Tenn. Jim had a strong relationship with God and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

Jim was a career musician and songwriter. He was a member of The Smoke Ring and appeared on American Bandstand. Over the years, he performed with the Strollers, Young Country and the Lightning Band. He especially enjoyed playing music alongside his kids, Jessie and Matt.

Jim wrote songs that were recorded by Waylon Jennings, the Oak Ridge Boys, Charley Pride, Tompall Glaser, Albert Collins, Sammi Smith and Bobby Bare, some of which were written with the legendary Shel Silverstein.

Casey wrote the award-winning soundtrack for the 1991 movie Sealed With a Kiss. He wrote and helped to release a concept album the Kingston Springs Suite with fellow writer, Vince Matthews, which was released by the Delmore Music Society. He continued to write, record and produce music in Norfolk at Casey Audio Tracks.

Jim is the founder of the Nebraska Music Hall and Fame and helped establish a permanent “Nebraska Rocks” exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk.

Jim also loved volunteering within the community. Special organizations included The Arc of Norfolk, local schools and senior centers, where he could provide music and fun for all.

Jim is also a special friend to the Immaculata Monastery and Spirituality Center, and his family is especially grateful to Sister Rita Marie Tofflemire.

Jim loved animals of every kind. He will especially be missed by his orange tabby kitty, Franklin, and the squirrels and birds on Elmers Lane.

Survivors include spouse, Amy Trimble Casey; daughters Daisy Casey (Dane Anderson) of Nashville and Jessica Casey Clark (Michael Owens-Masters) of Smyrna, Tenn.; a son, Matthew Casey of Norfolk; grandkids Ashley Irwin (Nathan) of Fredericksburg, Va., Ella Clark, and Thomas Clark of Smyrna; brother, Dr. John Casey (Rick Wehrmeister) of Lincoln; twin sisters, Linda Kinkade (Kris) of Longmont, Colo., and Leanne Ruehle (Bob) of Loveland, Colo.; and cousins Patricia Norton Smith (Steve) of Columbia, Mo., and Anne Boal (William) of Des Moines, Iowa.

Uncle Jimmy was special to so many nieces and nephews: Bobby, Kris, Jennifer, Jeff, Kasey, Ethan, Sherry, Aaron, Joel, Jimmy, Sandra, William and Ben.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and John; aunts Marie Norton and Celestine Manning; and a cousin, Michael Norton.

Tags

In other news

Kay Lynn Classen

Kay Lynn Classen

BASSETT — Kay Lynn Classen, 48, Newport, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the CHI Health-Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Steve Jansen

Steve Jansen

HARTINGTON — Services for Steve Jansen, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Steve Jansen died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lorna Warnke

Lorna Warnke

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lorna Warnke, 94, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Luke Biggs will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Peggy Poppe

Peggy Poppe

CROFTON — Services for Peggy Jean Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton at a later date.

Gideon Johnson

Gideon Johnson

BUTTE — Services for Gideon Johnson, 4-year-old son of Jordan and Yuxin Johnson of Ledyard, Conn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.

Jim Casey

Jim Casey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jim Casey

Jim Casey

NORFOLK — Services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jim Casey died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Alice Stevens

Alice Stevens

CONSTANCE — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Revs. Jim Keiter and Roger Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.

Alice Stevens

Alice Stevens

HARTINGTON — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Alice Stevens died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara