NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jim Casey, 75, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Jim Casey died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1946-2022
James R. “Jim” Casey, son of John O. Casey and Ruth E. Heck, was born July 19, 1946, in Norfolk. He attended Burns High School and graduated with a business degree from Wayne State College.
Jim married Amy Trimble in 2009. He has two daughters, Daisy and Jessica, and one son, Matthew.
Jim lived his life between his hometown of Norfolk and his musical homes, Memphis and Nashville, Tenn. Jim had a strong relationship with God and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Jim was a career musician and songwriter. He was a member of The Smoke Ring and appeared on American Bandstand. Over the years, he performed with the Strollers, Young Country and the Lightning Band. He especially enjoyed playing music alongside his kids, Jessie and Matt.
Jim wrote songs that were recorded by Waylon Jennings, the Oak Ridge Boys, Charley Pride, Tompall Glaser, Albert Collins, Sammi Smith and Bobby Bare, some of which were written with the legendary Shel Silverstein.
Casey wrote the award-winning soundtrack for the 1991 movie Sealed With a Kiss. He wrote and helped to release a concept album the Kingston Springs Suite with fellow writer, Vince Matthews, which was released by the Delmore Music Society. He continued to write, record and produce music in Norfolk at Casey Audio Tracks.
Jim is the founder of the Nebraska Music Hall and Fame and helped establish a permanent “Nebraska Rocks” exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk.
Jim also loved volunteering within the community. Special organizations included The Arc of Norfolk, local schools and senior centers, where he could provide music and fun for all.
Jim is also a special friend to the Immaculata Monastery and Spirituality Center, and his family is especially grateful to Sister Rita Marie Tofflemire.
Jim loved animals of every kind. He will especially be missed by his orange tabby kitty, Franklin, and the squirrels and birds on Elmers Lane.
Survivors include spouse, Amy Trimble Casey; daughters Daisy Casey (Dane Anderson) of Nashville and Jessica Casey Clark (Michael Owens-Masters) of Smyrna, Tenn.; a son, Matthew Casey of Norfolk; grandkids Ashley Irwin (Nathan) of Fredericksburg, Va., Ella Clark, and Thomas Clark of Smyrna; brother, Dr. John Casey (Rick Wehrmeister) of Lincoln; twin sisters, Linda Kinkade (Kris) of Longmont, Colo., and Leanne Ruehle (Bob) of Loveland, Colo.; and cousins Patricia Norton Smith (Steve) of Columbia, Mo., and Anne Boal (William) of Des Moines, Iowa.
Uncle Jimmy was special to so many nieces and nephews: Bobby, Kris, Jennifer, Jeff, Kasey, Ethan, Sherry, Aaron, Joel, Jimmy, Sandra, William and Ben.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and John; aunts Marie Norton and Celestine Manning; and a cousin, Michael Norton.