SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Jim Dale Best, 85, of Sioux City, Iowa, formally of Norfolk, died on Sept. 30, 2020 of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees wear a mask and observe social distancing.

___

Jim was born on Aug. 8, 1935 in Norfolk to Marvin and Margaret Best and went to Norfolk High School. He worked as a delivery driver for 7 UP and Coca Cola Bottling Company in Norfolk until 1967 when he moved to Sioux City, where he lived until the time of his death.

Jim married Barbara Ondracek on Aug. 15, 1953 and they were able to celebrate 67 years of marriage. In 1967 he started working with his father Marvin Best as a carpet installer. In 1972 Jim started Best Carpet Services with his wife Barbara and sons and continued to install carpet until his retirement in 1997. Even after retirement Jim enjoyed working part time with his sons who carried on the family carpet business. Jim was involved with Boys of ‘68.

Jim was a very self-sufficient man and a jack-of-all-trades. Jim enjoyed country music, especially Jim Reeves who was his favorite artist. Jim enjoyed playing pool and dealing Blackjack in his younger days. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking and baking. He was known for his homemade deer sausage and jerky from his sons’ hunting. Jim was an artist and created beautiful oil paintings that he gave to his children; he enjoyed playing darts with his grandchildren. Jim loved to tell stories while enjoying cold beer with family and friends. Jim was a faithful Nebraska Cornhusker Football fan and treasured time spent watching the games with his family and friends. GO BIG RED!

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years Barbara (Ondracek) of Sioux City; his twin sons Jerry (Tammy) and Larry (Michele) of Sioux City, sons Don (Tracy) of Hinton, Iowa, Jim (Mavis) of Volga, S.D., Randy (Jodi) of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; daughters Sandy (Rick) Lara and Jenny Haltli (Bob Klemmensen) of Sioux City; sisters Carol (Jack) Gildea and Linda (Dave) Doohen of Lompoc, Calif., Susan Cutter of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; as well as 25 loving grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Margaret Best, infant twin sisters, several uncles, aunts, and cousins. Pallbearers will be his five sons and two sons in law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

