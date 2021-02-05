Jewell Nelson

LAUREL — Graveside services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, will be in the spring of 2021. Inurnment will be in the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
In other news
HARTINGTON — Services for Alphonse H. Wiepen, 94, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, are pending Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for James “Phil” Kirby, 91, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his residence in Battle Creek.
CLEARWATER — Services for Arlene E. Mather, 93, Norfolk, formally of Clearwater, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
LAUREL — Graveside services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, will be in the spring of 2021. Inurnment will be in the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
STUART — Services for Norlin Dobias, 63, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart.
LAUREL — Services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
STANTON — Services for Walter Roenfeldt, 90, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
CLEARWATER — Services for Arlene E. Mather, 93, Norfolk, formally of Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.