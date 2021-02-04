Jewell Nelson

LAUREL — Services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
In other news
LAUREL — Services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
STANTON — Services for Walter Roenfeldt, 90, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
CLEARWATER — Services for Arlene E. Mather, 93, Norfolk, formally of Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Maylo Knuth, 92, Creighton, will be Saturday, Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
WAYNE — Services for Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NELIGH — Barbara E. Dugal, 78, Neligh, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services will be held at this time.
HADAR — Memorial services for Delbert A. Dinkel, 76, of Pierce will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar with the Rev. Austin Ziche officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
CROFTON — Services for Lorna L. Arens, 64, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan M. Bartlett, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.