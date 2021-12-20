You have permission to edit this article.
Jewell Deichmann

Jewell Deichmann

CENTRAL CITY — Services for Jewell L. (Hughes) Deichmann, 91, of Central City will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Community Bible Church in Central City with the Rev. Dale Janzen officiating. Burial will be held in the Central City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Christian Schools and Community Bible Church.

Jewell Deichmann died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.

1930-2021

Jewell Lillian was born Nov. 9, 1930, to Leslie Ray and Sylvia (Hill) Hughes at Cozad. Her folks moved several times during the depression years to make a living for their six children. She went to country school until her folks moved to Grand Island when she was in the seventh grade. She attended Walnut Junior High School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1948.

She apprenticed at the Majestic Beauty Salon with LaVerna May and later bought the shop, which she ran for five years. She worked at Litzenberg Long Term Care as a hairdresser for 13 years.

She married Gordon Deichmann on Sept. 27, 1953, in Grand Island, and moved to their farm in Central City. She enjoyed the farm and helped with all the work there Her hobbies were sewing, quilting, crocheting, needle point, gardening, reading and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed the Extension clubs and held all the offices as well as county chairman. She worked with the 4-H clubs and enjoyed all their activities which her children participated in. She was very active in the Pollettes, the Women’s Polled Hereford Organization and served in all offices. Jewell was the 2019 Nebraska Polled Hereford Woman of the Year and 2020 National Polled Hereford Woman of the Year.

She enjoyed most of all serving the Lord. She was an active member of Community Bible Church, where she taught Sunday school, Awana and helped host many church activities. She always enjoyed going to bible studies, and worked with the ladies organizations. She was treasurer for Merrick County Church Women for many years. She volunteered at Litzenberg Long Term Care and in open class at the county fair winning many top prizes in the open class division.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Deb Vesely of Chapman, David Deichmann of Central City, Denise Mellott of Rowlett, Texas, Deanna (Brad) Kline of Keokuk, Iowa, and Darrin (Roxanne) Deichmann of Norfolk; 21 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon, her brothers, Virgil, Dale and Stanley Hughes; her sisters, Violet Spradlin, Dorothy Knight and Joyce Hughes; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com. Any cards to be sent to P.O. Box 184, Central City, NE 68826.

