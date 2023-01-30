Jessie Nielsen

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, will be held at a later date in the spring and are under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jessie Dee Chambers Nielsen, 79, Norfolk. Jessie was born Dec. 15, 1943, in Verdel. She died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton due to failing health.
Jessie was born to Guy (Blackie) Chambers and Doris Sharp Mlady. She was the youngest of three sisters, Linda Hall and Judy Hartman. She attended elementary school in Verdel and high school in Lynch.
Jessie met James Hassett and began a life with him. She was blessed with two sons, Ronald James and David Alan.
James and Jessie separated, and she moved to Colorado in 1969, where she met her loving spouse, Richard Eugene Nielsen. They married a short time later and were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Pamela Lynn. Jessie had many occupations and made many friends doing so.
She returned to Verdel in her later years and became a caretaker until her health started to fail. She enjoyed gambling, spending time with family and friends, collecting photos of her family and was a huge Huskers fan.
Jessie was preceded in death by her spouse, Richard Eugene Nielsen; mother Doris Sharp Mlady; fathers Guy (Blackie) Chambers and Clayton Mlady; daughter Pamela Lynn Nielsen; sister Judy Hartman; and grandson Aaron Hassett.
She is survived by sons, Ronald James Hassett (Janice) and David Alan Hassett (Andrea Chavez); daughter-in-law Terri Hassett; grandchildren Angela Sais (Burton), Andrea Allen (Rob Priefert), Anthony Hassett, Channa Dominguez (Travis Brus), Makayla Dominguez, (Taylor Parks), Shyann Dominguez (Hunter Hasley), Jayden Dominguez and Mason Hammock; sister Linda Hall; and many great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.