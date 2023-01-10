Jessie Nielsen

NORFOLK — Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Services will be held at a later date and are under the direction of Brockhaus-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Memorial services for Benedict N. Blum, 73, Luverne, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Luverne.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeffrey Kitto died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Rocky Wilson, 67, Lynch, will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial at a later date.
LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
MADISON — Services for Steven L. “Skin” Schuller, 70, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.
Pauline Efta died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, just a month shy of her 97th birthday at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Eleanor F. Schipporeit, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Ainsworth.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.