BUTTE — Services for Jessica Kee, 52, Butte, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the Butte High School gym. The Rev. Tim Hazen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Butte.
She died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1969-2021
Jessica Anne Bernhardt was born March 7, 1969, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha to Oliver and Juanita (Martinez) Bernhardt. She was the oldest of five children.
Jessica attended Walnut Grove Elementary, Wilson Junior High School and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School.
Jessica was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; a brother, Mark Bernhardt; and her father, Oliver Bernhardt.
She is survived by her spouse, Willard Kee of Butte; her mother, Juanita Bernhardt of Butte; siblings Sheri Bernhardt (Todd) of Omaha, Gloria Johnson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Matt (Michelle) Bernhardt of Butte; a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; and a multitude of friends.
Jessica was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her spouse, family, church family and the entire community.