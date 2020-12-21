NORFOLK — Services for Jessica Hobbs, 33, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Jeffrey S. Wunder, 57 of Dixon will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Viola M. “Vi” Froehlich, 90, of Norfolk will 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Vernon D. Konken, 89 of Hartington will be held at a later date. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
BATTLE CREEK — Service for Joyce E. “Suz” Obst, 75, of Battle Creek will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Battle Creek. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate. Interment will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, rural Battle Creek.
WINSIDE — Services for Donna J. Edwards, 73, of Winside wil be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Winside.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Gary Munter, 63, of Amelia will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Leif Hasskarl officiating.
NORFOLK -— Private family services for Lavila D. Stoltzman, 95, of Norfolk will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23,. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
SPRINGVIEW — Private family service for Betty C. Caulfield, 93, of Loup City, formerly of Springview, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Springview. A public graveside service will follow at 1:45 p.m. in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Springview.
NORFOLK — Private family services for Mary Upshaw, 69, of Norfolk will be at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
