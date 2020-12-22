Jessica Hobbs

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Jessica R. Hobbs, 33, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Karl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jessica R. Hobbs, daughter of Darla (Montgomery) Hobbs and James Hobbs, was born Feb. 28, 1987, at O’Neill. Jessica attended Ewing High School from 2001 to 2003 and Battle Creek High School from 2003 to 2005. Throughout her lifetime she lived in Ewing, Battle Creek, Lincoln and Norfolk. Jessica was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk.

The wild and fiercely independent soul, Jessica Rae Hobbs, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2020. Her heart gave out after a 15 year-long attempt to recover from a tragic car accident. Jessica was known for her determination and love for animals. She aspired to work with and train thoroughbred horses, the animals that exemplified her own willful nature. As a young woman, she understood what it was to throw caution to the wind and burn the candle at both ends — she was a soul that left an impact on all those who knew her in her prime. A time of long, wild nights and so many memories that were only vaguely remembered the next morning.

While Jessica’s ambitions were abruptly ended before she had the chance to make them a reality; her spirit can still be seen in the niece and nephews that share so many of her characteristics. Jessica’s willful and determined nature is seen every day in her two nephews, and her love of animals is exemplified by the niece who knew her. These children never had the chance to know her in her prime but were able to see the loyalty and love she inspired in the friends she collected in her short time. Jessica’s mother Darla lovingly and diligently cared for her. In this way Jessica provided the opportunity to show what true friendship is, and what the word dedication really means.

Jessica is survived by her parents, Darla (Montgomery) Hobbs of Norfolk and James Hobbs of Spearfish, S.D.; siblings, Lee Hobbs of Washington. D.C., Samantha (Brandon) Prauner of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Corynn Hobbs who is a traveling nurse; niece Lila Hobbs; nephews Kowen and Huxley Prauner; and a multitude of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bernard and Arlene Montgomery and William “Bill” and Arlene Hobbs; and aunts Marsha Reiter, Janet Pierce and Sharon Steskal (Hobbs).

