Jesse Wolf

HARTINGTON — Services for Jesse W. Wolf, 69, of Hartington will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Fairfax, S.D.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Friday. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral and visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
He died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.