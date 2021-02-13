Jesse Wolf

HARTINGTON — Services for Jesse W. Wolf, 69, of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Fairfax, South Dakota.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Friday. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral and visitation.
He died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.