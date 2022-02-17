NELIGH — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Jesse Werkmeister died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1979-2022
Jesse Jones Werkmeister, son of Neil and Cindy (Jones) Werkmeister, was born Oct. 27, 1979, at Tilden. He attended Elkhorn Valley Schools.
Jesse lived in Tilden and Neligh throughout his lifetime. He was the owner of 3rd Street Custom Signs and Graphics and also farmed.
Jesse was a member of the Neligh Young Men’s Club, Nite Owls and Elkhorn Ridge Runners.
Jesse is survived by his parents, Neil and Cindy Werkmeister of Tilden; a brother, Jacob (Traci) Werkmeister of Neligh; a nephew, Grady Werkmeister of Neligh; a niece, Marlee Werkmeister of Neligh; his grandparents, Gary and Donna Jones of Neligh and Marvin Werkmeister of Tilden; an uncle, Eric Werkmeister of Loveland, Colo.; and an aunt, Sandy Werkmeister of Loveland.