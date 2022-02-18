 Skip to main content
Jesse Werkmeister

NELIGH — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Jesse Werkmeister died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

LaVern Schulz

PIERCE — Services for LaVern Schulz, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

David Uher

DODGE — Services for David Uher, 80, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Douglas Jeffrey

On Jan. 11, 2022, Douglas A. Jeffrey lost his long 78-year battle with life in Baptist Hospice at Jacksonville, Fla.

Gerald Bruning

COLERIDGE — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Bruning, 71, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.

Irene Beed

O’NEILL — Services for Irene Beed, 82, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill. Mike Loy will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.

David London

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Po…

Jerry Caldwell

BASSETT — Memorial services for Jerry L. Caldwell, 56, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will officiate. Burial of cremains will be at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Clara Fuchtman

CREIGHTON — Services for Clara Fuchtman, 103, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.

Richard Klitz

DODGE — Services for Richard J. Klitz, 72, formerly of Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

