Jesse Lewis

NORFOLK — Private services for Jesse M. “Bud” Lewis, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Terry Price will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW 1644.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials may be directed to VFW 1644, the Knights of Columbus or American Legion Post 16.
1935-2021
To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the Home for Funerals website.
Jesse “Bud” Lewis was born on Feb. 25, 1935, in Meadow Grove, the son of Neal Everette Lewis and Elma Lewis-Hahn. He attended school in Meadow Grove and worked in the area and, from 1955 to 1959, he served in the Navy. Bud later owned his own business; Bud’s Plumbing and Heating; until retirement as well as keeping up with many rental houses over the years.
Jesse “Bud” Lewis married Mary Jane Wagar in 1955, and they were blessed with seven children. He then married Bernadine Staib in 1988. Bud’s passions in his younger years were hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
Bud is survived by his children, Shelia Lewis of Norfolk, Jerry (Sally) Lewis of Norfolk, Jim (Jane) Lewis of Madison, Shelly (Rick) Adams of Norfolk, John Lewis of Norfolk and Joe (Karla) Lewis of Arpin, Wis.; his sisters and brothers-in-law, John and Theresa Raasch of Hemet, Calif., and John and Helen Fisk of Davis, Ill.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Elma; his stepfather, Elmer Hahn; his spouses, Mary Jane on July 31, 1985, and Bernadine on Nov. 14, 2014; and his daughter, Susan Lewis; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda and Harry Peltier and Belva and Olympia Orlando.
