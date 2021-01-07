You have permission to edit this article.
Jesse Lewis

NORFOLK — Private services for Jesse M. “Bud” Lewis, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW 1644.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Private services for Jesse M. "Bud" Lewis, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

