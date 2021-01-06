Jesse Lewis

NORFOLK — Services for Jesse M. Lewis, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…
CLARKSON — Services for Edwin L. Kucera, 84, Howells, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Charles Wakeley, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard.
NORFOLK — Service for Eunice L. Wragge, 95, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
NELIGH — Private services for Bardeene E. Glandt, 92, formerly of Neligh, will be at a later date.
CROFTON — Services for Raymond C. Poppe, 92, Crofton, will be at a later date at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.