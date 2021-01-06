You have permission to edit this article.
Jesse Lewis

NORFOLK — Services for Jesse M. Lewis, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Vernon McManigal

Vernon McManigal

CREIGHTON — Private services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…

Edwin Kucera

Edwin Kucera

CLARKSON — Services for Edwin L. Kucera, 84, Howells, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Charles Wakeley

Charles Wakeley

WAUSA — Services for Charles Wakeley, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Eunice Wragge

Eunice Wragge

NORFOLK — Service for Eunice L. Wragge, 95, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Bardeene Glandt

Bardeene Glandt

NELIGH — Private services for Bardeene E. Glandt, 92, formerly of Neligh, will be at a later date.

Raymond Poppe

Raymond Poppe

CROFTON — Services for Raymond C. Poppe, 92, Crofton, will be at a later date at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Betty Meyer

Betty Meyer

TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

