NORFOLK — Services for Jerry J. Vaughn, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jerry Vaughn died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Diane K. Mouchka, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
CONCORD — Services for Kenneth M. Kardell, 94, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial with military rites will be in the Concord Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Phyllis Novotny died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis A. Novotny, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Phyllis Novotny died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for the Rev. M. Wendell Davis, 89, Columbus, who served as a Methodist minister in Norfolk and Hoskins, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Private burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.
NELIGH — Services for Warren J. Pellatz, 83, Brunswick, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Warren Pellatz died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Lincoln.
EWING — Services for former State Sen. M.L. “Cap” Dierks, 89, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Ewing American Legion Sanders P…
DAVID CITY — Services for Leona L. Prochaska, 97, David City, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.